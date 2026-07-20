Tenaris completes two solar power projects in Italy to support decarbonization

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has completed the installation of two new photovoltaic plants at its Sabbio Bergamasco and Arcore facilities in Italy, as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

New photovoltaic plants add 10 MW of renewable capacity

According to Michele Della Briotta, president of Tenaris Europe, the two photovoltaic plants have a combined peak capacity of 10 MW and represent an investment of approximately €10 million.

He stated that the project forms part of a broader decarbonization roadmap that combines existing initiatives with additional renewable energy projects planned over the coming years. Briotta added that the company expects to further expand its renewable energy generation capacity in Italy by installing additional photovoltaic plants during the next three years.

Most of the electricity will be consumed on-site

The photovoltaic plant at Sabbio Bergamasco has an installed capacity of approximately 5 MW, with all of the electricity generated expected to be consumed by the adjacent Dalmine steel mill. The Arcore facility also has an installed capacity of around 5 MW, with approximately 70-75 percent of its electricity production expected to be used on-site. Both plants were connected to Italy’s national electricity grid in June.

Tenaris stated that both projects were designed to minimize land use. The Sabbio Bergamasco installation was developed by repurposing an existing storage area, while the Arcore photovoltaic system was installed on rooftops, an approach the company said could be replicated in future projects to utilize existing infrastructure without requiring additional land.

The new installations expand Tenaris’s renewable energy portfolio in Europe and globally, which also includes a solar power plant at its Silcotub steel mill in Romania, two wind farms in Argentina and a photovoltaic plant in China.