 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production decreases by 0.5 percent - week 29, 2026

Monday, 20 July 2026 23:38:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 18, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.830 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 18, 2026, decreased 0.5 percent from the previous week ending July 11, 2026, when production was 1.840 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.7 percent.

Production was 1.771 million net tons in the week ending July 18, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 3.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 18, 2026, was 51.782 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.8 percent. That is up 5.8 percent from 48.942 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Raw Mat North America 

Similar articles

Nucor CSP for hot rolled coils stable once again after small weekly gain seven days ago

20 Jul | Flats and Slab

US iron and steel scrap exports up 16 percent in May 2026 from April

20 Jul | Steel News

Mexico’s domestic ferrous prices trend sideways

17 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

US import long steel prices stable to down on steady to lower July scrap, limited global demand

17 Jul | Longs and Billet

Mesabi Metallics completes first production blast at Minnesota iron ore mine

17 Jul | Steel News

US domestic ferrous scrap prices diverge in July; primes stay flat; some obsoletes fall by $10/gt

16 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

US long steel mostly stable to down on low global and local demand, lower scrap cost

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

Brazil welcomes US decision to exempt pig iron from higher import tariffs

16 Jul | Steel News

US exempts Brazilian pig iron and scrap from tariffs

16 Jul | Steel News

Canadian domestic ferrous prices remain stable in July

16 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials