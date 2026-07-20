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US iron and steel scrap exports up 16 percent in May 2026 from April

Monday, 20 July 2026 10:08:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1.16 million mt in May this year, up 16.0 percent month on month and down 5.7 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in May with 264,990 mt, up 94.8 percent month to month and down 25.7 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in May included Mexico with 173,318 mt, Bangladesh with 127,558 mt, and Vietnam with 114,134 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $628.43 million in May this year, compared to $480.82 million in April and $534.28 million in May 2025.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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