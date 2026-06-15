US iron and steel scrap exports down 27.1 percent in April 2026 from March

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled one million mt in April this year, down 27.1 percent month on month and down 4.7 percent year on year.

Canada was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in April with 185,406 mt, up 187.9 percent month to month and up 228.3 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in April included Mexico with 144,175 mt, Turkey with 136,066 mt, and Thailand with 79,886 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $480.82 million in April this year, compared to $669.24 million in March and $464.46 million in April 2025.