 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Cogne completes acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 11:34:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan-based stainless steel, wire and cable manufacturer Walsin Lihwa Corporation has announced that it has completed the acquisition of US-based tube producer Mannesmann Stainless Tubes (MST), part of the German group Salzgitter AG, through its subsidiary Italian steelmaker Cogne Acciai Speciali for about €116 million.

Having production facilities across Germany, France, Italy and the US, MST will allow Walsin to expand its customer range. Moreover, Cogne will be able to support its vertical integration strategy as well as increase its melting capacity and its competitiveness in high-demand industries.

The company also stated that MST will be rebranded as DMV, and it will continue to provide high-quality, competitively priced seamless tubing solutions for mission-critical environments and applications.


Tags: Pipe Tubular European Union Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

India’s Welspun Corp receives orders worth $155 million for HSAW pipe supply to US

05 Nov | Steel News

US issues final AD margin for LD welded pipe from Canada

05 Nov | Steel News

US rig count remains the same week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

04 Nov | Steel News

Nucor Tubular Products to increase cutting quality with new equipment from Danieli

31 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways, outlook turns negative

30 Oct | Tube and Pipe

EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

30 Oct | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 8.6 percent in August from July

29 Oct | Steel News

US rig count remains the same week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

29 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.4 percent in August from July

28 Oct | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News