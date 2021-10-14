﻿
English
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 6.9% in September from August

Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 6.9 percent compared to August and were up by 3.1 percent year on year, totaling 46.98 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in September, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 38.62 million mt, increasing by 7.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 2.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in the given month, receiving 3.93 million mt and 2.81 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


