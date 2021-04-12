﻿
English
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 24.5 percent in Mar from Feb

Monday, 12 April 2021 13:41:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 24.5 percent compared to February and were down by 0.1 percent year on year, totaling 46.67 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in March iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 38.14 million mt, increasing by 24.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 5.6 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in March, receiving 4.36 million mt and 2.67 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


