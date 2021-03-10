Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 11.6 percent in Feb from Jan

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 09:59:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 11.6 percent compared to January and were down by 3.4 percent year on year, totaling 37.48 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in February iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 30.73 million mt, decreasing by 13.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.6 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in February, receiving 3.04 million mt and 2.20 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.