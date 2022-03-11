Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 17.8 percent in Feb from Jan

Friday, 11 March 2022 12:25:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 17.8 percent compared to January and were up by 5.2 percent year on year, totaling 39.43 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in February iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 33.36 million mt, decreasing by 17.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 8.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in February, receiving 2.64 million mt and 1.43 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.