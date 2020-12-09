﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 10.4 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:19:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 10.4 percent compared to October and were down by 3.8 percent year on year, totaling 41.63 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in November iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 34.44 million mt, decreasing by 13.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.6 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in November, receiving 5.11 million mt and 1.17 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  distribution  Australia  imp/exp statistics  Oceania  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Dec

GWR Group to start operations at iron ore mine in Western Australia
09  Dec

Fortescue commissions Eliwana mine
04  Dec

Fortescue continues to see strong demand for iron ore from China
12  Nov

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.9 percent in October from September
11  Nov

Fortescue signs iron ore supply deals with Chinese firms