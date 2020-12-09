Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 10.4 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:19:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 10.4 percent compared to October and were down by 3.8 percent year on year, totaling 41.63 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in November iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 34.44 million mt, decreasing by 13.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.6 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in November, receiving 5.11 million mt and 1.17 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.