﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 6.5 percent in May from April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 6.5 percent compared to April and were up by 0.5 percent year on year, totaling 48.05 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in May iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.19 million mt, increasing by 10.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 3.41 million mt and 2.48 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


