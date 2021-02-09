﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 9.2 percent in Jan from Dec

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 12:17:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 9.2 percent compared to December last year and were up by 4.3 percent year on year, totaling 42.23 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in January iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 35.55 million mt, decreasing by 11 percent compared to the previous month and up by 4.6 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in January, receiving 3.77 million mt and 1.62 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


