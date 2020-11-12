﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.9 percent in October from September

Thursday, 12 November 2020 15:45:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 1.9 percent compared to September and were up by 10.2 percent year on year, totaling 46.47 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in October iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.72 million mt, decreasing by 0.05 percent compared to the previous month and up by 10.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in October, receiving 3.71 million mt and 2.12 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


