Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.4 percent in Apr from Mar

Friday, 14 May 2021 10:03:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland decreased by 3.4 percent compared to March and were down by 0.4 percent year on year, totaling 45.09 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in April iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 36.29 million mt, decreasing by 4.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.2 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in April, receiving 4.29 million mt and 2.85 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


