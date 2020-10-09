﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 1.0 percent in September from August

Friday, 09 October 2020 11:06:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland decreased by 1.0 percent compared to August and were up by 8.5 percent year on year, totaling 45.57 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in September iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.74 million mt, decreasing by 1.0 percent compared to the previous month and up by 10.3 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in September, receiving 3.35 million mt and 1.16 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  Australia  imp/exp statistics  distribution  Oceania  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Oct

Queensland faces lower coking coal demand from China
29  Sep

Vale's iron ore exports down 7.8 percent in January-August
28  Sep

Australia to face lower iron ore earnings from 2021 due to falling prices
15  Sep

Turkey's iron ore imports down 7.6 percent in January-July
14  Sep

Ukraine’s iron ore exports up 12.8 percent in Jan-Aug, despite decline in August