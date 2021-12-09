Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 7.1% in November from October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:18:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 7.1 percent compared to October and were up by 4.2 percent year on year, totaling 43.39 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in November, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 36.48 million mt, decreasing by 6.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in the given month, receiving 3.68 million mt and 1.67 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.