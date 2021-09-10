﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 0.8% in August from July

Friday, 10 September 2021 11:49:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 0.8 percent compared to July and were down by 4.6 percent year on year, totaling 43.92 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in August, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 35.91 million mt, decreasing by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in the given month, receiving 3.55 million mt and 2.80 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


