< Latest Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 0.6% in October from September

Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:11:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 0.6 percent compared to September and were up by 0.4 percent year on year, totaling 46.69 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in October, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.09 million mt, increasing by 1.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 1.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in the given month, receiving 3.84 million mt and 1.87 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: iron ore  Oceania  Australia  raw mat


