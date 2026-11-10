IREPAS expresses deep sorrow over tragedy at HABAS

The International Rebar Producers and Exporters Association (IREPAS) has expressed its deepest sorrow over the tragic accident at the HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, Türkiye, on November 9.

On behalf of its members worldwide, IREPAS extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the management and employees of HABAS, and the entire Turkish steel community.

The association also expressed its solidarity with its colleagues at HABAS during this extremely difficult time.