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IREPAS expresses deep sorrow over tragedy at HABAS

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 17:17:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Rebar Producers and Exporters Association (IREPAS) has expressed its deepest sorrow over the tragic accident at the HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, Türkiye, on November 9.

On behalf of its members worldwide, IREPAS extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the management and employees of HABAS, and the entire Turkish steel community.

The association also expressed its solidarity with its colleagues at HABAS during this extremely difficult time.

Tags: Europe 
DemetKazdal
Demet Kazdal
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After graduating from Boğaziçi University with a degree in English Language and Literature, I have spent the past 15 years developing deep expertise in the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I serve as Head of Content Department. I write and edit comprehensive news and reports on steel markets, with a primary focus on the Turkish market as well as global market dynamics.

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