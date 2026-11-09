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Explosion occurs at Habaş's Aliağa plant

Monday, 09 November 2026 16:15:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The death toll from the explosion at Habaş's steel plant in the Bozköy neighborhood of Aliağa, İzmir, at around noon on November 9 has risen to six, according to an updated statement from the İzmir Governor's Office.

One person who had been hospitalized with serious injuries and two others recovered from beneath the debris have died. The initial statement reported three fatalities and 14 injuries, including three people in serious condition. The injured had been transferred to various hospitals in the region for treatment. Search and rescue operations are continuing to reach those trapped beneath the debris. The updated statement did not specify how many people remained trapped.

Initial assessment points to overhead crane falling into electric arc furnace

According to the governor's office's initial assessment, the explosion is believed to have occurred when an overhead crane broke loose and fell into an electric arc furnace during liquid steel casting operations. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the incident, with authorities continuing to monitor developments.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Habaş 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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