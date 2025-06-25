Interpipe delivers OCTG solutions to increase gas output in Romania

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has delivered oil country tubular goods (OCTG) to a major gas project in Romania.

Accordingly, the company has supplied OCTG pipes with its proprietary UPJ-M connections for the modernization of the Bilciurești gas field in southern Romania. This will increase the field’s daily gas output to 20 million cubic meters from 14 million cubic meters. The UPJ-M connection provides high gas tightness and resistance to both internal and external pressure.

Interpipe expects that the project will pave the way for its products in similar energy projects in the EU.