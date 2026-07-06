 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Interpipe...

Interpipe supplies railway wheels to Greek railway operator

Monday, 06 July 2026 14:13:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway product producer Interpipe has announced that its railway products subsidiary KLW has expanded its presence in the European railway market by supplying niche railway wheels to a Greek railway operator under a long-term contract.

According to the statement, KLW manufactured 100 passenger wheels with a diameter of 750 mm and 72 locomotive wheels with a diameter of 1,016 mm in April in line with the end user's specifications.

Long-term contract covers 10 wheel types

KLW said the long-term agreement includes the supply of 10 different types of railway wheels. The products will be used for the maintenance and repair of the customer's rolling stock fleet, including passenger, freight and locomotive vehicles.

Niclas Eriksson, Leading Railway Products sales manager for the EU market and OEMs at KLW, said the order was secured through the company's long-standing cooperation with Greek railway products distributor Artemi. According to Eriksson, the partnership has enabled KLW to strengthen its position in the Greek rolling stock market.

He added that demand in the Greek railway sector frequently shifts between different wheel and wheelset designs, requiring suppliers to remain flexible. KLW therefore continues to manufacture small batches of specialized railway wheels to meet customers' changing requirements.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Interpipe 

Similar articles

Interpipe CEO: EU quota cuts risk worsening Ukraine steel crisis

01 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe develops new wheel set for Northern European railcar producer

11 May | Steel News

Interpipe supplies steel pipes for UK offshore wind project

13 Apr | Steel News

Interpipe completes acquisition of ArcelorMittal’s Romanian pipe plant

03 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies wheels for Arctic Circle iron ore rail operations

20 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies casing pipes for geothermal exploration in Poland

25 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe delivers wheels for Turkey’s high-speed trains

20 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe introduces OCTG tubing with PTFE sealing rings

12 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe secures pipe supply contract for Italian infrastructure project

29 Jan | Steel News

Interpipe: Ukrainian industry will play leading role in post-war reconstruction

27 Jan | Steel News