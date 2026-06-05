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Insteel earns second safety award for Mount Airy facility

Friday, 05 June 2026 09:59:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Insteel Industries Inc. (Insteel), the largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications in the US, has announced that its Mount Airy, North Carolina facility, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Insteel Wire Products, has received the Certificate of Safety Achievement, Second Consecutive Year Gold, from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL).

The award recognizes the facility's safety performance during 2025 and reflects its continued commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace. The Second Consecutive Year Gold designation is awarded to employers that achieve exceptional safety performance over multiple years under the NCDOL's Safety Awards Program.

"Sustaining a strong safety record year after year requires commitment at every level of the organization," said H.O. Woltz III, president and CEO of Insteel. "This recognition highlights the accountability, teamwork and attention to detail that our Mount Airy employees bring to their jobs every day, and we are grateful for their continued dedication to working safely."

The recognition builds on the facility's First Year Gold Award received in 2025. According to Insteel, the company's company-wide accident rate continues to remain well below the industry average. 

Headquartered in Mount Airy, Insteel operates eleven manufacturing facilities in the US and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement, sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use mainly in nonresidential construction applications.


Tags: US North America 

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