Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 9.2 percent in August

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 12:38:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 9.2 percent increase year on year, indicating a rise of 1.3 percentage points compared to the 7.9 percent year-on-year rise recorded in July this year amid good demand from downstream users and good expectation towards prospect for the future steel market in traditional peak season of September and October, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.6 percent year on year in August, 0.8 percentage points higher than 4.8 percent increase recorded in July.

In August, out of 41 industrial sectors in China, 29 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In August, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 1.6 percent and increased by 6.0 percent, year on year.