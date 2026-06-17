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Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 1.8 percent in Jan-May 2026

Wednesday, 17 June 2026 09:37:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.8 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on June 16.

In the first five months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.4 percent year on year.    

In the January-May period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 4.8 percent and by 5.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In May alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 1.6 percent, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded year-on-year rises of 2.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively. 


Tags: China Far East Production 

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