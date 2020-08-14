Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 7.9 percent in July

Friday, 14 August 2020 14:33:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 7.9 percent increase year on year, indicating a rise of 1.6 percentage points compared to the 6.3 percent year-on-year rise recorded in June this year amid decent demand from downstream users, the rising trend in finished steel prices and bullish sentiment in the ferrous metal futures market, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.8 percent year on year in July, unchanged from the year-on-year growth recorded in June.

In July, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 25 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In July, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors decreased by 2.6 percent and increased by 6.0 percent, year on year, respectively.