Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 11.2 percent in Oct

Monday, 16 November 2020 12:06:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 11.2 percent increase year on year, indicating a rise of 2.2 percentage points compared to the 9.0 percent year-on-year increase recorded in September this year amid good demand from downstream users in October which is another month of the traditional peak season for business, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.9 percent year on year in October, unchanged from the 6.9 percent increase recorded in September.

In October, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 34 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In October, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 3.5 percent and 7.5 percent year on year, respectively.


