﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Welspun and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco terminate steel pipe supply contract

Monday, 25 March 2024 14:05:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s steel pipe manufacturer Welspun Limited has terminated a contract for supply of steel pipes to Saudi oil major Aramco, industry sources said on Monday, March 25.

Welspun said that its Middle East arm, East Pipes Integrated Company, and Aramco have mutually terminated the $406 million contract signed in January for supply of steel pipes over a period of eight months, the sources said.

Welspun did not elaborate on the reason for terminating the supply contract, but maintained that it would not impact its overall operational performance, the sources said.

As the contract was not included in the company’s production schedules during the current fiscal year, the raw materials related to the contract have not been purchased yet and the cancellation does not affect operating plans during the period scheduled for implementation, East Pipes agreed to terminate the contract.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Middle East 

Similar articles

Canada initiates review on line pipe from S. Korea

25 Mar | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts both decline week-on-week

22 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

22 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel Nederland plans to close precision tube operations

22 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow downward trend

21 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s welded pipe exports decrease by 1.3 percent in January

21 Mar | Steel News

UNESID: Misdeclaration of Chinese pipe imports hurt Spanish industry

20 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 13.6 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply offshore pipeline to North Sea

19 Mar | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops

15 Mar | Steel News