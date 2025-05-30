India’s Welspun Corp sees consolidated net profit rise 160% in Q4 FY 2024-25

Indian specialty steel pipes and tubes producer Welspun Corp has achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 6.98 billion ($81.87 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 160 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, May 30.

The company’s total revenue from operations, however, showed a decline of 12 percent during the quarter to INR 39.24 billion ($460.17 million).

During the full fiscal year of 2024-25, Welspun Corp achieved a total consolidated net profit of INR 19.08 billion ($223.66 million), a rise of 19.38 percent year on year.

It reported a total current order book value of INR 195 billion ($2.29 billion) of pipes for both its plants in India and the US, with the US mill’s capacity fully booked for the next eight quarters.