India’s Welspun Corp sees 26% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 15:09:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Welspun Corporation, a producer of rebar, pig iron and ductile steel pipes, has reported a net profit of INR 2.87 billion ($34 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 26.3 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, November 12.

The company reported a total revenue of INR 33.64 billion ($399 million) for the period, a fall of 18.6 million year on year.

Operationally, line pipe sales totalled 206,000 mt, ductile iron (DI) pipe sales reached 65,000 mt stainless steel bar sales amounted to 3,900 mt, stainless steel pipe sales came to 1,300 mt and rebar sales totalled 41,000 mt.


Tags: Rebar Pipe Tubular Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

