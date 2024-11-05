 |  Login 
India’s Welspun Corp receives orders worth $155 million for HSAW pipe supply to US

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 14:21:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian specialty steel pipe and tube producer Welspun Corporation has received two orders worth $155 million for supply of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes to the US in the financial year 2025-26, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, November 5.

“Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive. We have also participated in a few more projects and are favourably placed in an additional 1-2 large projects,” the company said.

The company operates a facility at Anjar, Gujarat, having a total production capacity of 500,000 mt per annum, where it manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes.


