﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Vedanta Limited exploring options to exit steel businesses

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:19:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian mining and resource major Vedanta Limited is examining the options for exiting its steel and steel-related businesses in India, a company official said on Wednesday, November 16.

The official said that Vedanta, which is among the largest producers of aluminium and zinc in the world, did not want to remain a minor player in the Indian steel industry dominated by large companies like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited.

“If we want to stay in steel business, we should be a force to reckon with. The 4-5 million mt per year steel capacity which we have is not small. But we would ideally like to grow to 10 million mt per year. If we decided to stay in steel, we should be on path to be a 10-20 million mt per year player,” Sunil Duggal, group CEO of Vedanta Limited, said.

In 2018, Vedanta Limited entered the Indian steel sector acquiring Electrosteel Steel Limited through the bankruptcy resolution process, renaming the 3 million mt per year capacity steel mill ESL Steel Limited.

The company also operates iron ore mines under its Sesa group company and also has metallurgical coke and ferroalloy production facilities in India.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India HRC prices remain under pressure, though China turns to increases

16 Nov | Flats and Slab

India’s JISPL resumes blast furnace operations after maintenance

16 Nov | Steel News

India’s import scrap market posts small decline, bearish outlook persists   

16 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

ISA at SEAISI: India sees positive growth perspective, now the best in Asia

15 Nov | Steel News

Local met coke prices in India under pressure from cheap ex-China offers, poor steel demand

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local India rebar prices slide further amid price cuts by mills and weaker demand

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s HRC imports active, led by sourcing from Japan, ex-Russia volumes dry up

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local India HRC trade prices still under pressure from negative economic indicators

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local India CRC price soften amid negatives emerging in long-term supply talks

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

India’s JSW Steel Ltd posts 25% rise in crude steel output for Oct

11 Nov | Steel News