India’s Vedanta emerges highest bidder for Bicholim iron ore block in Goa 

Thursday, 15 December 2022 14:43:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian resource major Vedanta Limited has emerged as the successful highest bidder for the Bicholim iron ore block put up for auction earlier, a statement by the government of the Indian state of Goa said on Thursday, December 15. 

Vedanta had also been the previous operator of the same block before the Indian Supreme Court banned mining at all blocks in Goa state in a ruling of 2012. 

Earlier, the Goa government had commenced fresh auctions of four iron ore blocks including Bicholim to get iron ore mining restarted in the state, following the auction route for allocation of resources as directed in the Supreme Court ruling. 

According to an official of the Goa government, the successful bidder will have to secure afresh “environmental clearance and consent to operate” from the authorities and it is expected that mining operations at Bicholim could commence “just ahead of the monsoon season of 2023”. 

The four iron ore blocks put up for auction are Bicholim, Sirigao-Mayem, Monte de Sirigao and Kalay. All the four mines were operational until the time the Supreme Court halted mining in Goa in 2012. 


