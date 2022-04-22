India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s Thiess ink mining collaboration deal

Friday, 22 April 2022 11:46:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s largest mining services provider, Thiess, have signed an agreement to collaborate on mineral exploration, resource evaluation, mine planning and offering integrated business solutions to the global mining industry, a joint company statement said on Friday, April 22.

Tata Steel will work closely with Thiess India Engineering Hub, which provides technical support to Thiess’ global operations, including geotechnical and mine engineering, technology service delivery, business process automation, and learning and development services, the statement said.

“We are in the mining business for more than a century with the Natural Resource Division of Tata Steel providing various exploration and mine planning services to its captive mines for sustainable mining. We are pleased to start offering our mine technical services commercially through Tata Steel Industrial Consulting to the mining industry outside Tata Steel. This agreement will complement our capabilities and capacities to raise the standards of such services in India in particular and internationally in general for more scientific and sustainable mine development,” Tata Steel, vice president, raw materials, D. B. Sundara Raman, said.

“We are pleased to be working in collaboration with Tata Steel to deliver mine planning and engineering services. With a shared focus on value creation and sustainability, this agreement is the foundation for a strong partnership and complements our efforts to diversify our services and accelerate our growth across commodities and geographies,” Thiess CEO Michael Wright said.