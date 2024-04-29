﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Projects and US-based Ohmium International ink pact to drive green hydrogen projects

Monday, 29 April 2024 14:25:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company Tata Projects Limited has inked a pact with US-based Ohmium Internation, a green hydrogen company manufacturing advanced proton exchange membranes (PEMs), to undertake green hydrogen projects in India, a statement from Ohmium said on Monday, Apil 29.

Ohmium will provide PEM electrolysers, while Tata Projects will provide the entire EPC, including engineering, design, integration and optimization of green hydrogen plants in the country, the statement said.

“Ohmium will be the leading provider of PEM technology in India through its partnership with Tata Projects and drive the adoption of green hydrogen across industries,” Ohmium CEO Arne Ballentine said in the statement.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Decarbonization 

Similar articles

India’s JSL and UK-based SBTi ink pact to develop measures to meet emission reduction targets

17 Apr | Steel News

SAIL inks pact with Sentra World to cut carbon emissions at Durgapur mill

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s steel ministry appoints task force to explore use of biochar in steelmaking

01 Apr | Steel News

India’s GAIL to commission country’s first green hydrogen plant in April

27 Mar | Steel News

India issues guidelines for setting up green hydrogen hubs with government fiscal aid

19 Mar | Steel News

SAIL and Primetals ink MoU for green steel transition at Rourkela plant

07 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $79 million in sustainability projects to cut carbon emissions

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL and UK-based SBTi ink pact to develop measures to meet emission reduction targets

17 Apr | Steel News

SAIL inks pact with Sentra World to cut carbon emissions at Durgapur mill

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s steel ministry appoints task force to explore use of biochar in steelmaking

01 Apr | Steel News