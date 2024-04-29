India’s Tata Projects and US-based Ohmium International ink pact to drive green hydrogen projects

Monday, 29 April 2024 14:25:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company Tata Projects Limited has inked a pact with US-based Ohmium Internation, a green hydrogen company manufacturing advanced proton exchange membranes (PEMs), to undertake green hydrogen projects in India, a statement from Ohmium said on Monday, Apil 29.

Ohmium will provide PEM electrolysers, while Tata Projects will provide the entire EPC, including engineering, design, integration and optimization of green hydrogen plants in the country, the statement said.

“Ohmium will be the leading provider of PEM technology in India through its partnership with Tata Projects and drive the adoption of green hydrogen across industries,” Ohmium CEO Arne Ballentine said in the statement.