India’s steel ministry appoints task force to explore use of biochar in steelmaking

Monday, 01 April 2024 14:36:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has appointed a task force to explore the use of biochar in steelmaking, aiming to reduce carbon emissions in the industry, a government official said on Monday, April 1.

Biochar is a type of carbon produced from biomass like wood chips, plant residues, manure and other agricultural waste materials.

The task force will be among the 13 others that have been appointed by the ministry of steel to look into different dimensions of green steel production, encompassing raw materials, technological advancements, and policy frameworks, as outlined by the steel ministry.

It believed that biochar could play a major role as a pivotal level in carbon emission reduction practices in the steel sector, the official said.