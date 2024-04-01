﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel ministry appoints task force to explore use of biochar in steelmaking

Monday, 01 April 2024 14:36:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of steel has appointed a task force to explore the use of biochar in steelmaking, aiming to reduce carbon emissions in the industry, a government official said on Monday, April 1.

Biochar is a type of carbon produced from biomass like wood chips, plant residues, manure and other agricultural waste materials.

The task force will be among the 13 others that have been appointed by the ministry of steel to look into different dimensions of green steel production, encompassing raw materials, technological advancements, and policy frameworks, as outlined by the steel ministry.

It believed that biochar could play a major role as a pivotal level in carbon emission reduction practices in the steel sector, the official said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

SAIL and Primetals ink MoU for green steel transition at Rourkela plant

07 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $79 million in sustainability projects to cut carbon emissions

06 Mar | Steel News

SAIL and Primetals ink MoU for green steel transition at Rourkela plant

07 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $79 million in sustainability projects to cut carbon emissions

06 Mar | Steel News