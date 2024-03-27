India’s GAIL to commission country’s first green hydrogen plant in April

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 14:19:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian natural gas marketer and gas infrastructure operator GAIL India Limited is likely to commission the country’s first green hydrogen producing plant in April, sources said on Wednesday, March 27.

Located at GAIL’s natural gas hub at Vijaipur in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the project comprises a 10 megawatt proton membrane electrolyser imported from Canada for production of green hydrogen. It will produce an estimated 2.4 mt per day of hydrogen of a purity level of 99.999 percent.

The green hydrogen production unit will rely on renewable power sources, aligning with India's ambitious goal of reaching a 5 million mt per year green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.