India’s steel ministry sets up advisory committee for secondary steel sector

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:35:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has set up an advisory committee to identify issues in the secondary steel sector and to list a priority action plan to resolve them, a government official said on Wednesday, August 3.

The official said that the committee will be headed by minister of steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, will hold its first meeting on August 8 and will invite inputs from all industry stakeholders.

The government official said that the decision to set up the advisory committee was prompted by the fact that, even though the secondary steel sector is envisioned to play a very important role in the government’s target of achieving domestic steelmaking capacity of 300 million mt per year, the contribution of the secondary steel mills’ share in total domestic steel output per year has fallen from 55 percent in 2015 to 40 percent at present.

Apart from the steel minister, the advisory committee will have representation from the All India Induction Furnace Association, the Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association, the Institute for Stainless Steel development Association, the Alloy Steel producers Association, the Steel Rerollers Association, the Pellet Manufacturers’ Association and the Indian Ferro alloy Producers Association.