India’s steel imports during the first nine months (April-January) of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been provisionally estimated at 8.29 million mt, a rise of 20 percent year on year, with the country remaining a net steel importer, government data showed on Monday, February 10.

According to the data, India’s steel exports during the period in question were estimated at 3.994 million mt, a decline of 28.9 percent year on year.