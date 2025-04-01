India’s finished steel imports rise 16% in April-February, exports down 34%

India’s finished steel imports have been estimated at 8.98 million mt during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2024-25, rising by 15.8 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, provisional data sourced from the government showed on Tuesday, April 1.

The largest inward volume during the given period was accounted by South Korea, which exported 2.6 million mt to India, up by 7.1 percent year on year.

Finished steel imports from China have been estimated at 2.4 million mt, declining by 5.3 percent, while imports from Japan amounted to 1.9 million mt, up by 70 percent, both on year-on-year basis, the data showed.

Flat steel products accounted for 95 percent in overall finished steel imports, as per the data.

India’s finished steel exports during the April-February period stood at 4.4 million mt, down by 33.7 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.