India’s finished steel imports decline by 28 percent in April-May 2025

India’s finished steel imports during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 0.9 million mt, a decline of 27.6 percent year on year, officials said citing government data on Thursday, July 3.

Reflecting the impact of the 12 percent safeguard duty levied by the government in April 2025, inward shipments from China at 0.2 million mt were down 47.7 percent year on year, and the 0.1 million mt imported from Japan showed a decline of 65.6 percent, the officials said.

However, despite the decline in imports, India remained a net importer of finished steel with exports during the April-May estimated at 0.8 million, a fall of 18.1 percent year on year, the data showed.