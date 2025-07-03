 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s finished steel imports decline by 28 percent in April-May 2025

Thursday, 03 July 2025 09:50:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s finished steel imports during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 0.9 million mt, a decline of 27.6 percent year on year, officials said citing government data on Thursday, July 3.

Reflecting the impact of the 12 percent safeguard duty levied by the government in April 2025, inward shipments from China at 0.2 million mt were down 47.7 percent year on year, and the 0.1 million mt imported from Japan showed a decline of 65.6 percent, the officials said.

However, despite the decline in imports, India remained a net importer of finished steel with exports during the April-May estimated at 0.8 million, a fall of 18.1 percent year on year, the data showed.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India sees finished steel imports fall due to safeguard duty, remains net importer

15 May | Steel News

India proposes retaliatory tariffs on select ex-US imports to counter additional tariffs on steel and aluminium

13 May | Steel News

India remains net importer of steel for second consecutive year in FY 2024-25

09 Apr | Steel News

India’s finished steel imports rise 16% in April-February, exports down 34%

01 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 12% in April-December

06 Jan | Steel News

India’s finished steel imports hit eight-year high in April-November

20 Dec | Steel News

India’s steel imports from China hit all-time high in April-October

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up six percent in April-June

05 Jul | Steel News

India’s steel imports rise by 13% in May, exports down 38%

10 Jun | Steel News

India’s steel imports up 8% in Q2 FY 2023-24, exports down 18%

09 Oct | Steel News