India remains net importer of steel for second consecutive year in FY 2024-25

India remained a net importer of steel for the second consecutive year in the fiscal year 2024-25, importing 9.5 million mt of finished steel during the year, a rise of 14.6 percent year on year, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, April 9.

Indian finished steel exports were estimated at 4.9 million mt during 2024-25, a decline of 35.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

Crude steel production during the fiscal year was an estimated 151.1 million mt, a rise of 4.7 percent, while consumption of finished steel came to 150.20 million mt, up 10.2 percent, both year on year.