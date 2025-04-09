 |  Login 
India remains net importer of steel for second consecutive year in FY 2024-25

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 09:41:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India remained a net importer of steel for the second consecutive year in the fiscal year 2024-25, importing 9.5 million mt of finished steel during the year, a rise of 14.6 percent year on year, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, April 9.

Indian finished steel exports were estimated at 4.9 million mt during 2024-25, a decline of 35.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

Crude steel production during the fiscal year was an estimated 151.1 million mt, a rise of 4.7 percent, while consumption of finished steel came to 150.20 million mt, up 10.2 percent, both year on year.


