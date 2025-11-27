India’s SSTL secures environmental approval for construction of greenfield steel mill in Chhattisgarh

India’s Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited (SSTL) has secured environmental approvals to construct a greenfield steel project in the central state of Chhattisgarh, a company statement said on Thursday, November 27.

The approval covers construction of a 700,000 mt per year DRI-based sponge iron facility, a 1.2 million mt iron ore pellet production facility, an MS billet facility with induction furnaces, and an EAF with 1.05 million mt capacity, a 10,000 mt steel tube and pipe facility, with additional facilities for production of galvanized steel and ferroalloys, a coal washery, an oxygen plant and a 85 MW captive power plant, the company said.