India’s SSTL secures environmental approval for construction of greenfield steel mill in Chhattisgarh

Thursday, 27 November 2025 11:23:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited (SSTL) has secured environmental approvals to construct a greenfield steel project in the central state of Chhattisgarh, a company statement said on Thursday, November 27.

The approval covers construction of a 700,000 mt per year DRI-based sponge iron facility, a 1.2 million mt iron ore pellet production facility, an MS billet facility with induction furnaces, and an EAF with 1.05 million mt capacity, a 10,000 mt steel tube and pipe facility, with additional facilities for production of galvanized steel and ferroalloys, a coal washery, an oxygen plant and a 85 MW captive power plant, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

