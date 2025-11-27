 |  Login 
India’s RINL seeks to appoint contract agent to covert billets to flat steel products

Thursday, 27 November 2025 11:23:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking bids to appoint a conversion agent to process billets to flat products, according to a company official.

RINL which operates a 7.3 million mt steel mill in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, seeks a conversion agent to be in Rourkela in the eastern state of Odisha to convert 90 mm x 90 mm billets into flat products, he said.

The contract will be to process at least 500 mt per month, totaling 6,0000 mt per year. Eligible bidders must be re-rollers with their own rolling mills - leased units are not permitted - and have a minimum production capacity of 10,000 mt per year, with capabilities to process semis into flats, structurals, rounds and squares.

By engaging competent conversion agents, RINL aims to enhance its billet-to-flat production efficiency, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality flat steel products for domestic and industrial applications, the official said.


