India’s Hi-Tech Limited starts production at brownfield steel pipe facility in Gujarat

Thursday, November 27, 2025

India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited has commenced commercial production from its brownfield expanded steel pipe production facility in the western state of Gujarat, a company statement said on Thursday, November 27.

The new facility enhances the company’s capabilities in large diameter ERW pipes, jumbo hollow sections and structural-grade products, aimed at strategically serving the western region’s solar, fabrication, engineering and infrastructure sectors, the company said.

With this commissioning, Hi-Tech Pipes’ total consolidated capacity rises to 850,000 mt per year. Developed with modern technologies and logistics advantages, the expansion is expected to improve supply efficiencies, boost value-added product offerings, and support future export growth, it said.


