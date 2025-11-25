India planning new three-year structured safeguard duty on steel imports

The Indian government is considering imposition of a new structured safeguard duty on steel imports, a government official said on Tuesday, November 25.

The official said that a new safeguard duty of 11-12 percent is being planned. Under the new structure, the safeguard duty would be levied for a tenure of three years, progressively reduced each year.

For example, if the safeguard duty was 12 percent in the first year, it would fall to 11 percent in the second year and 10 percent in the third, he said.

In August this year, the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (GDTR) had recommended a three-year safeguard duty on steel imports of 12 percent.

The Indian government in April 2025 had imposed a temporary safeguard duty of 12 percent, which expired earlier this month.