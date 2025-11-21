 |  Login 
MAN Industries inks MoU with Aramco Asia to develop steel pipe facility in S. Arabia

Friday, 21 November 2025 17:42:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s MAN Industries Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aramco Asia Limited to explore the development of a state-of-the-art steel pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement on Friday, November 21.

The MoU signed with Aramco Asia India is effective immediately and will remain valid for five years, according to the company.

Partnership to evaluate advanced pipe manufacturing potential in Saudi Arabia

Under the agreement, both parties will examine the potential to establish a high-end steel pipe production plant in Saudi Arabia, either through MAN Industries directly or via its subsidiaries.

MAN Industries is one of India’s largest producers of longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems, supplying to major oil, gas and water infrastructure projects globally.

The partnership marks a strategic step for MAN Industries as it aims to strengthen its global presence and leverage Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for premium steel pipes amid large-scale energy and infrastructure investments.


