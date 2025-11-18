India’s GPIL sees 22% rise in pellet output in H1 FY 2025-26

Indian integrated steel producer, Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) achieved iron ore pellet production of 1.34 million mt in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 22 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, November 18.

The company reported total iron ore production of 1.29 million mt in the given period, a rise of 22 percent year on year. However, GPIL reported billet production of 230,130 mt, a slight decline of four percent year on year.