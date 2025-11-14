India imposes AD duty on HRC imports from Vietnam

India has imposed a five year antidumping (AD) duty on HRC imported from Vietnam, a government notification said on Thursday, November 14.

The AD levy of $121.55/mt on imports of hot rolled flat steel products from Vietnam for five years is aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from cheap imports, the notification said.

The imposition of the duty was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), it said.

In August this year, the DGTR had recommended an AD levy on hot rolled flat products of alloy and non-alloy steel imported from Vietnam for five years, but not on clad, plated or coated products.

These products are utilised across core industries, including automotive, oil and gas, capital goods, construction, and engineering. Specifically excluded from the scope of this measure are hot rolled flat products of stainless steel.

The investigation into dumping was initiated in August 2024 following a petition filed by JSW Steel Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited.

Imports from Vietnam accounted for around 21 percent of total Indian hot rolled flat product imports even as the domestic industry maintained adequate capacity to meet national demand, the DGTR said in the investigation report.