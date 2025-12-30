 |  Login 
India’s industrial output grows 6.7 percent in November, a two-year high

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 14:15:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in November 2025 has been recorded at 6.7 percent, a two-year high, according to government data released on Tuesday, December 30.

The IIP growth had previously hit a high of 11.9 percent in November 2023.

The manufacturing industry’s output grew by 8 percent, while power production contracted by 1.5 percent in November.

Growth in the mining sector at 5.4 percent has also rebounded due to the end of the monsoon season and strong growth recorded in minerals led by iron ore, the government statement said.


